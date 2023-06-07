Jesus Luzardo dominates as Miami Marlins beat Royals. Arraez’s batting average tops .400

Jesus Luzardo faced one batter over the minimum over seven strong innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-1 series-clinching win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at loanDepot park.

Miami improves to 34-28 on the season and are on a season-high five-game win streak. Kansas City falls to 18-43.

Luzardo allowed just two hits in his start, a first-inning single to Bobby Witt Jr. that was erased by a double play and a leadoff double in the sixth to Nick Pratto, who eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. Luzardo struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

His seven innings pitched match a career high and it was the second time this season he got through seven frames along with his outing on April 5 against the Minnesota Twins.

And after being held without a hit through four innings by Zack Greinke, the Marlins’ offense finally struck with a five-run outburst in the fifth.

Jesus Sanchez started the rally with a leadoff home run to left field, his fifth of the season. Miami then loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Joey Wendle and Jean Segura (with both moving up a base on a fielding error by Kansas City left fielder Edward Olivares) and a fielder’s choice against Nick Fortes (shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tried to get Wendle out at third to no avail). Luis Arraez then hit an RBI single before Bryan De La Cruz cleared the bases with a double over right fielder MJ Melendez’s head.

Miami added another run in the seventh when Arraez hit a two-out single and reached second on a Jorge Soler walk before scoring on a pair of wild pitches.

Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing pitched the final two innings out of the bullpen.

Luis Arraez batting average update

Arraez went 2 for 4 on Tuesday to increase his batting average on the season to .401.

He now has multiple hits in 26 of 57 games played this season.

The Marlins on Tuesday activated left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Puk from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher George Soriano to Triple A Jacksonville.