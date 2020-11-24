‘Jesus’ attacker who tried to rape woman after breaking into her Orpington home jailed for nine years

George Wallace called himself ‘Jesus’ as he tried to rape a woman in her own home (Metropolitan Police)

A man calling himself “Jesus” who broke into a woman’s home to try to rape her has been jailed for nine years.

George Wallace, 26, had been drinking heavily when he climbed into the 58-year-old grandmother’s home as she slept.

He dragged the victim from her bed, but fled when the woman’s daughter came to investigate the commotion.

Police found a trail of muddy footprints left behind by Wallace, his fingerprints on the bathroom window, and his DNA on a vodka bottle at the scene.

At Woolwich crown court on Monday, Wallace was found guilty by a jury of carrying out the attack and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Prosecutor Amanda Hamilton told the court the attack happened just before 7am on November 10 last year, as the woman slept following a late-night in with her family.

“She was suddenly awoken by someone flinging the bedroom door open," she said.

“She saw the outline of a man, didn’t recognise him, and started to scream, or at least she tried to start to scream.”

Ms Hamilton said the woman’s attempts to call for help were “stifled” by medical equipment she wore at night, but she “managed to push the man as he advanced on her”.

Wallace then grabbed her wrists as he told her: “My name is Jesus, I have come to f*** you.”

“He pulled her off the bed," said Ms Hamilton. “She continued to scream and kick out at him – she wasn’t going to let him remove her clothing.”

Wallace had pulled down his own trousers when the victim’s daughter came into the room.

Forensic tests pinned him to the scene, while the victim picked him out of an identity parade.

“The fingerprint and DNA evidence in this investigation was vital in identifying Wallace," said Detective Constable Paul Harakis, from the Met’s South Area Safeguarding team.

“The victim has shown tremendous courage in giving evidence. This case shows how working across the organisation with teams such as forensic specialists, helps to secure a conviction.”

Wallace had been caught on camera buying a bottle of vodka from a nearby petrol station prior to the attack, but insisted he was not the man responsible.

He told detectives he had been out at a club with his brother and was on his way to his girlfriend’s home when he came across a man asking for help.

Wallace claimed he had helped another man to climb through a bathroom window, believing he had been locked out of his own home.

Wallace, of Orpington, denied but was convicted of attempted rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Recorder Joel Bennathan QC sentenced him to nine years in prison with an extra five years on licence once released. Wallace must serve at least two thirds of the prison sentence, and will be a registered sex offender for life.