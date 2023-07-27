Jessie Ware Taps Róisín Murphy for Reworked Version of Album Cut ‘Freak Me Now’

Main-press-shot-credit_-Luka-McGhie - Credit: Luka McGhie

Jessie Ware has surprised fans with a new version of her song, “Freak Me Now.” The single, produced by Stuart Price, originally appeared on Ware’s album That! Feels Good! and is a collaboration with electronic pop singer Róisín Murphy. The pair will release a music video for the track, directed by Sophia Muller and Theo James, on Friday.

“It is a huge honor to have the queen of disco, Róisín Murphy on ‘Freak Me Now,'” Ware said in a statement. “I messaged her hoping she may be interested in featuring on the song and before I knew it she was in the studio. She recorded all her vocals for the track and sent them over to us. I have admired her work for so many years and respect her so much. To have her on one of the most fun tracks on That! Feels Good! Is amazing. I can’t wait for us to do this together live in the future! I know my fans are gonna go crazy about this, as am I. I still can’t quite believe we are on a track together and have done a bonkers video together.”

More from Rolling Stone

“Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer,” Murphy added. “She’s truly beautiful but she’s also very funny and never take’s herself too seriously. We’ve been talking about working together for a while. When she sent me ‘Freak Me Now’ I just adored it and felt it was perfectly right for me to be on the song. We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video, it was fashion chaos!! Like a high-class jumble sale, behind the scenes. We laughed at our ridiculousness and we were very silly all day! Just love her and loved everything about working with her.“

Ware released That! Feels Good!, her fifth studio LP, in April. She told Rolling Stone she wanted to create something new. “I knew that I wanted to make a more live, energetic record that nodded to Talking Heads, ESG and B-52’s but didn’t want to turn my back on What’s Your Pleasure? because I was so excited by the reaction to it,” Ware explained, referencing her 2020 album. “I didn’t just want to replicate it.”

Story continues

The singer will tour in North America in October, with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and more. She will also perform in the U.K. in November, including two shows at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.