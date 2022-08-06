Jessie Knight curses bad luck after fifth place at Commonwealths

Jessie Knight was once again left cursing her luck and disrupted preparation for a major championship as she finished fifth at the Commonwealth Games.

The Epsom star would have been firmly in medal contention had she produced anything close to her personal best in the women’s 400m hurdles.

But sadly, circumstances conspired against Knight once again on the big stage with 55.11s leaving her some way short of podium standard.

She said: “I’m a little bit gutted. Based on how things have been going recently it’s probably about right but it’s hard when you think it’s still in you to win a medal.

“It’s fallen when I’m in a bit of a dip and that’s the best I could do today.

“I don’t feel like I have much more there and if I was at my best, I’d have got a medal but unfortunately not today.”

Knight faced a quick turnaround from last month’s World Championships in Eugene where she finished seventh at the semi-final stage.

Having also seen her Olympic debut ruined by Covid, the 28-year-old is yet to recapture top form this season.

“It’s just been a really tough season,” said Knight. “Last year I was in the shape of my life and had the worst experience at the Olympics.

“I wasn’t in the best place coming into winter and my opener wasn’t quite what it was the year before. You start comparing and then it just gets in your head.

“I’ve been more of a 55 runner than a 54 this year and knowing that I would have got a medal with my personal best is pretty gutting.”

Knight has a chance to go again at the European Championships in a few weeks’ time.

She did feel the

Knight said: “I feel like every athlete should get the opportunity to experience what I have.

“They’re getting behind every single athlete, and I don’t think I’ve seen so many happy athletes on the start line. I feel very lucky to have experienced it.”