Jessie James and Eric Decker's Kids Trade Easter Pajamas for Spring Dress Clothes in Family Photo

The family of five was all smiles on Easter Sunday

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and her family celebrated a serene Easter outdoors.

Posing amid some nice greenery, the country singer posed with husband Eric Decker and their three children — sons Forrest, 4, and Eric Jr., 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

Eric is wedged between the couple, with Forrest standing in front of the retired NFL player, 36, who has Vivianne leaning into his side.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours ✝️," she captioned the shot.

The family got ready to celebrate the holiday the night prior, with the kids posing together in Easter-themed pajamas in a set of Instagram photos.

"Hoppy Easter eve from my little bunnies 🐰🐰🐰 They are all ready for the Easter bunny to come 🥕🥕🥕," she captioned the cuddly couch photos of the siblings.

The 34-year-old "I Still Love You" singer opened up to Us Weekly in January about whether she and her husband want to have more children.

Asked about expanding their family, Jessie told the outlet, "I feel like, as of right now, it's probably a no."

However, Eric isn't fully on board with making that decision "permanent," as Jessie said he "refuses" to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment,' and he won't. He just won't do it," added Jessie. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

Read the original article on People.