Jessie James Decker Says She's Struggling with Depression in Emotional Statement: 'I Know I'm Not Alone'

Olivia Jakiel
·3 min read
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mike Coppola/Getty

Jessie James Decker is getting candid about her mental health.

The "Should Have Known Better" singer, 34, penned a lengthy and emotional statement on Instagram Thursday, revealing to her millions of followers that she's "struggled these past couple years" with anxiety and depression.

"It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," she began. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

The country artist, who wed former NFL player Eric Decker in 2013, went on to write that she's always felt that it's her "duty" to "always be that bubbly girl."

"I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence," she wrote, noting that she's been "battling some body image issues" and "probably always have."

The Eric & Jessie star also wrote that she's been struggling with challenges she faced over the years in her career, as well as with a private family matter that was made public on Reddit that "still to this day makes me break down and cry."

"I'm ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear," she wrote, adding that canceling her tour after getting COVID made her feel as though she "let so many people down," which sent her "down a spiral again of depression."

Noting that "it almost didn't feel authentic to not share" what she's been going through, Decker explained, "I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health. I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this."

"I know I'm not alone," she concluded. "And I wanted you to know that you're not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to deal."

This isn't the first time Decker has opened up about her struggles and how social media has affected her mental health.

In July 2021, the "Tell You Enough" singer got candid in an emotional video posted to her Instagram Story about getting body shamed online.

"I just want people to keep in mind that I'm a person, I'm a human being, and your words hurt me. And I know that I'm not perfect, but you pointing out my flaws about things I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me," she said. "And it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

