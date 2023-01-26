Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Decker 'Refuses' to Get a Vasectomy

jessie james eric

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker seem content with being a family of five.

The 34-year-old "I Still Love You" singer opened up to Us Weekly about whether she and her husband want to have more children. The couple share Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 7, and Forrest Bradley, 4.

Asked about expanding their family, Jessie told the outlet, "I feel like as of right now, it's probably a no."

However, Eric isn't fully on board with making that decision "permanent" as Jessie said he "refuses" to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment' and he won't. He just won't do it," added Jessie. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

Last year, the couple, who wed in June 2013, faced criticism after posting photos of their kids' abs.

Speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of her fourth year as the Powerball co-host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the country star opened up about managing controversy after speculation that she photoshopped images of her three children.

"I don't know that I ever think too deep into it," the mom of three said. "It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth. So, it doesn't bother me."

Asked about her family's reaction to the backlash, she explained, "We tune out the noise, and we're proud of them."

Jessie first addressed the controversy on Instagram days after sharing her family's vacation photos late last year.

Sharing footage of her children, Jessie said she "didn't plan on" discussing the claims; however, she changed her mind.

"When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she said. "But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

She added that her children's "mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics" should not be considered "weird."

Jessie continued, "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out."

The singer told her followers not to "pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

"If we wanna do 'better' then do better," she added.

Jessie made it clear she is "proud" of her kids and wants to "encourage them to live their dreams."