Jessie James Decker Drops Hint at Sex of Baby No.4 — See The Photo!

The country singer announced in August that she and her husband Eric Decker are expecting

Jessie JamesDecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker dropped a major hint on Instagram as to the sex of her baby-to-be

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s crew is growing by one, and the country singer is giving her fans a hint as to whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl.

On Saturday, Jessie, 35, posted a photo that showed her standing with her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, and her sister-in-law, Ali Green. As Bass and Green each held their sons, who wore matching onesies, Jessie held up the same coordinated outfit over her baby bump, leading many of her followers to guess that she has another son on the way.

"So it’s a boy omggggg," one wrote in the comments section of the post, while another said: A BOY?! Congratulations!!!! Vivianne is going to be the queen of the castle protected by her 3 little bros!🩵🩵🩵"

“These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs 🫶🏼,” she captioned the post, seemingly referring to her unborn baby and her sister and sister-in-law's sons.

If Jessie is expecting a son, it would be her third, joining Eric “Bubby” Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. She and Eric, 36, also share a daughter, Vivianne, 9.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jessie announced in August that she and her former NFL player husband are expecting their fourth child together. And in October, she revealed to PEOPLE that the couple has known the baby’s gender for quite some time, and that they’ve even decided on a name already.

"We chose the name as soon as we knew the gender. We're always kind of prepared. I knew all my babies' names before they were born. It just comes to me instantly and we all are obsessed with the name," Jessie said.

"And we do have a nursery idea. We haven't gotten started yet, but we know what we're going to do. We know the plan, so things are rolling in motion."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, the news of her latest pregnancy surprised her family, she admitted — Eric included.

"Eric didn't believe me at first. He thought that I was playing a joke on him," she said. "He thought that I had my sister, who was pregnant at the time, pee on a stick. It was hilarious. Once everyone realized, 'This is not a joke,' everyone was super excited. And we still are."

Jessie continued, "Every single day feels like Christmas. We just can't believe this is happening. We're such a tight little wolf pack. It's so exciting to bring another baby into our family."

Her kids are getting excited, too, about adding another sibling to the family. Jessie said that her three are “pretty equally excited” about the baby-to-be, and shared that daughter Vivianne is taking her role as big sister to the new baby particularly seriously.

“I think Vivi is excited just because she's the oldest and she really knows and understands what's going on. She will be 10 in March, right after the baby is born. So she's completely aware and she's taking it even more seriously. She's got a very big role.”



Jessie James Decker/Instagram Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker pose with their kids on Halloween

The country singer added that this pregnancy “has been the easiest of all of them.”

"I always laugh and say like Vivi tried to kill me in the beginning. It was the roughest pregnancy I've ever experienced in my life. My middle child [Eric Jr.] was fairly easy. Forrest was also pretty rough on me, which is really funny because I would say Vivianne and Forrest are probably the most alike. But this one's been fairly easy."



