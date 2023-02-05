Jessie J Shows Off Baby Bump During Photoshoot: 'Pregnant in Pink'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoRzK-GPb2v/. Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J is celebrating her pregnancy in style!

On Sunday, the "Price Tag" singer shared a compilation video to Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a hot pink ensemble during what appeared to be a fitting for a photoshoot.

Dressed head to toe in the rosy color, the British pop star paired a printed crop top and leggings with a long leather robe and fluffy heels.

"💗 Pregnant in pink 💗" Jessie, 34, aptly captioned the post.

The clip begins with Jessie singing, "Many days and many nights," before "WAIT FOR U" by Future feat. Drake and Tems starts playing over the rest of the video.

Mirror selfies of the musician and her pregnant belly are included throughout, captured as her glam team puts the final touches on her makeup, hair and outfit.

She added some extra shots from the fitting to her Instagram Stories, including a sexy one in which she poses in just the leather robe, with apparently nothing underneath.

Last August, Jessie opened up about the grief she was still feeling nine months after her miscarriage in November 2021, which made her pregnancy announcement earlier this month all the more emotional.

The singer chose to reveal her big news in an Instagram video, where she pleaded with fans to "be gentle with me."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the caption, which begins with a positive pregnancy test, then continues on to share a progressive documentation of her growing bump.

When first sharing news of her miscarriage publicly, the "Bang, Bang" singer explained that she decided to have a baby on her own, stating that it is "all I've ever wanted and life is short."