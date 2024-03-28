Jessie J says she’s the opposite of a ‘beige mum’ as she shows off son’s playroom

Jessie J/Instagram

No sad beige moms here! Jessie J gave her son’s playroom a makeover and in the process, embraced every color of the rainbow. And we have to say, we love it!

This week, the 35-year-old singer and mom of 9-month-old Sky Safir took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her newly redecorated playroom that she designed for her little boy. She has the whole space covered with colorful foam mats, an indoor playground, a giant play chest covered in toys, and a towering rainbow to complete the colorful look.

“Not bad for a weeks work,” she wrote in her Instagram story alongside a photo of the room. “This house was not set for Sky crawling/age/toys/feeding etc. So I have been pre ordering things and running around getting it together. Love it!”

Later, Jessie posted more on her stories about the room redesign.

“Grateful to have the space and time and finances to love on him this way. He loves it,” she wrote. “Im defo not a one color (beige) mom. I mean I’m beige but not everything in my house and his play room is. I mean the idea is nice but it’s just not fun to me. We like some color over here. Makes me so happy. Bright and full of personality just like our boy.”

Jessie J shares Sky with her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman. They welcomed their son on May 12, and Jessie announced his birth on her social media a week later, sharing a picture of her snuggling their newborn son and writing, “A week ago my whole life changed.”

She continued, “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole

. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, mine and here. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”