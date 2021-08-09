Jessie J offers apology to Nicki Minaj over 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J has called for a ceasefire over the "Bang Bang" drama.

The singer took to Instagram to apologize to rapper Nicki Minaj and thank her for clearing up the origins of their 2014 hit with Ariana Grande.

"I'm sorry I got the story wrong all these years," Jessie posted on Saturday. "I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label."

The disagreement began when Jessie, 33, said in a Glamour interview that Minaj heard the track and asked to be involved.

Jessie J/YouTube Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, and Ariana Grande perform in the 'Bang Bang' music video.

Minaj, however, tweeted (and then deleted) a different story.

"I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? Chiiille what am I the damn song monitor?" Minaj wrote.

In her Instagram post, Jessie tried to make light of the situation, writing, "If we can't laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What's the point. It really isn't that deep." She also shared a number of the memes that have come out of the public spat and joked that this was a strange way to celebrate the song's seventh anniversary.

"Should we all go for dinner?" she wrote. "No, probably not right."

You can read Jessie's full apology, along with the associated memes, here.

