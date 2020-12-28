Jessie J was hospitalised after being left unable to hear or walk in a straight line

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessie J has taken to Instagram to share her grateful words for fans after she was hospitalised over the Christmas period. The singer announced that she had been diagnosed with Meniere's disease, which left her unable to hear or walk straight.

The disease, described on the NHS website as "a condition of the inner ear", is also known to cause vertigo and dizzy spells, and Jessie went into hospital on Christmas Eve. She told followers:

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence. Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone."

The 32-year-old also added that it sounded like "someone had crawled in" her ear and "turned a hairdryer on". Ouch.

The cause of Meniere's disease is unknown, but it is common for it to start in early adulthood, and could be a contributor of an immune system problem, although it tends to only affect one ear rather than both. Thankfully for Jessie, she's now recovering at home. And, despite her less than brilliant star to the festive season, she took the opportunity to express her gratitude for the support.

"Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone," she wrote alongside a bathroom selfie. "We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime. Think about what you do have this week, not what you don’t."

Get well soon, Jessie!

