Jessie J hits out at body shamers as she issues powerful statement about her postpartum body

Jessie J hits out at body shamers commenting on her postpartum body (PA Wire)

Jessie J has hit back at body shamers just weeks after welcoming her first child, a son named Sky.

The 35-year-old, who welcomed her baby boy with her basketball player partner Chanan Safir Colman in May, has been candid on social media about her pregnancy and becoming a new mum.

And now the Price Tag hitmaker has addressed the “snap-back” culture surrounding new mums to get back into shape, explaining that she has fallen victim to it but won’t stand for the pressure.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, she wrote: “Couple of people have said to me, ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back’” alongside an eye-rolling and a shushing emoji.

The singer hit out at body shamers (Instagram/Jessie J)

She continued: “My reply is… ‘I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward’.

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!”

It’s not the first time Jessie has shared her love for her postpartum body, previously telling her 13.6 million Instagram followers to be kind to themselves, while fully embracing her new silhoutte in a bikini just weeks after giving birth.

The Who You Are songstress wrote at the time: “Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months.

“Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before.”

In May, the Bang Bang singer underwent an emergency C-section after learning her son Sky was breach.

Speaking to her social media followers after the ordeal, she said: “A week ago my whole life changed.

“My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable; I am flying in love.

“He is magic. He is literally all my dreams come true. He is my whole world,” she concluded.