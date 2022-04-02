Jessie J begs fans to stop commenting on her weight after miscarriage

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jessie J has taken to Instagram to share an emotional message with her fans, pleading with them to stop commenting on her weight following the miscarriage she suffered in November 2021.

Sharing a post to her Story, the singer told her 11.1 million followers to: "Stop commenting on people’s weight. Anyone. Just stop." She also discouraged people from "telling someone they look pregnant 'for sure', or you look skinny. Just anything. Just stop."

The 34-year-old went on, "I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life. I have gained 10 pounds in the past six months and I feel great... It might stay or it might not, or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy."

Referencing how tough comments about weight gain have been in the aftermath of her heartbreaking miscarriage, Jessie continued: "Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant. 'You look pregnant.' And they also knew of what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should have handled it."

She branded the comments "strange and damn bold" before adding, "I would never. Just no, it’s a no. Not cool to just say or comment on anyone's body. Unless they/I tell you or ask your opinion, it’s not one that’s needed or helpful."

"Wild that some people don’t know that. Phew."

Last year, Jessie shared the devastating news that she had miscarried – after keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans. "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming," Jessie said of the miscarriage at the time. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t."

Since then, she has been open about her journey to recovery, telling fans earlier this year that her "perspective on life has completely changed."

If you're looking for support or more information about premature births, stillbirths or miscarriage, Tommy's have a free helpline 0800 0147 800 (open 9-5, Monday to Friday). There's also a Facebook group.





