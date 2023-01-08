Jessie J addresses ‘comments on videos about pregnancy’ after announcing she’s expecting

Jessie J has said “telling someone how they feel or what to feel” during their pregnancy is “just not the way to do it”.

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, recently announced she’s expecting her first child one year after she suffered a miscarriage.

Jessie J, 34, posted a video on Instagram on Friday (6 January), which began with a photo of her positive pregnancy test. The post was set to her song “Sunflower” and also included footage of the singer cradling her baby bump.

She captioned it: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

On Sunday (8 January), the “Bang Bang” singer posted a video recap of her first trimester, including experiencing morning sickness, on Instagram.

Shortly afterwards, Jessie J posted an Instagram Story, writing that it was “very interesting observing how women are with each other”.

She explained: “Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and deal with it OUR own way.

“Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it.”

She urged women to consider “how you comment to and about each other”, adding that “pregnancy is not a competition”.

“Pregnancy is not who is doing it better, or right, because not one way works for everyone,” she continued.

(Instagram @jessiej)

“I can only speak on the first trimester fully and I believe that however s*** or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is, gratitude is always there as a given.

“But we are allowed to feel.”

Jessie J has not disclosed who the father of her child is. Her pregnancy announcement comes a little over a year after she revealed in November 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage.

At the time, she said “to get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again”, while noting that she was grieving with the “millions of women all over the world [who] have felt this pain and way worse”.