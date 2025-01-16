Jessie Eldridge scores twice in a 7-round shootout and the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Sarah Fillier scored with 1:01 left to tie it at 2-all and Jessie Eldridge scored twice in a seven-round shootout to help the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New York pulled goalie Corinne Schroeder at the start of a power play with 3:21 remaining in the third period. After the teams returned to full strength, Fillier scored the extra-attacker goal. Alex Carpenter nearly won it seconds later on a backhanded shot that hit off the post and slid behind Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney.

Eldridge went down the middle to send it past the glove of Rooney and Schroeder made a glove save on Taylor Heise's third shootout attempt to end it.

Eldridge was also the hero on Sunday after scoring a goal in overtime for her second game-winner of the season for New York (3-3-1-3).

Schroeder, coming off history-making back-to-back shutouts, had her streak end at 178 minutes when Kendall Coyne Schofield tied it at 1-all in the opening minutes of the second period. All four of Schofield’s goal this season have come against New York.

Mellissa Channell-Watkins scored her first PWHL goal midway through the third period to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a blast from distance that deflected in off the post.

Rooney made her first start of the season for Minnesota (4-3-2-2).

The teams meet again on March 16 as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The Associated Press