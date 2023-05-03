Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal teaming up for new movie

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

The Lost Daughter stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal are set to reunite for a new movie.

According to Deadline, the two actors will star in an adaption of the book Hamnet, with Chloé Zhao on directing duties. Zhao will also be working on producing the script alongside book author Maggie O'Farrell.

The historical fiction novel reimagines the story of William Shakespeare's wife Agnes, who is left struggling to come to terms following the death of her only son Hamnet.

The book has earned O'Farrell critical praise for her work, winning the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction and the Fiction Prize at the National Book Critics Circle Awards.

Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris and Sam Mendes will handle production duties, while Nic Gonda joins the project as an executive producer.

Buckley is perhaps best known for her work in Chernobyl, Men and The Lost Daughter, with the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress recently featured in Sarah Polley's Women Talking alongside Rooney Mara and Claire Foy.

Mescal found fame after becoming the breakout star in BBC series Normal People, before going on to feature in 2022 film Aftersun and starring onstage in a production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

He will next be seen in the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s award-winning film Gladiator. He's set to play the role of Lucius, son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the 2000 original.

The actor gave an exciting update on the film earlier this year, confirming that production will begin later this year.

"I'm not sure what the exact start date is, but it's in the summer," he told Deadline, adding that he's started getting into shape for the role.

