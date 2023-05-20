Jessica Wild's açaí cocktail returns on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 runway: 'I love that drink'

We'll be having sweet, sweet dreams of a golden child after Jessica Wild's self-referencing runway for the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 ball.

The season 2 alum was a sweet success on the AS8 runway, after she hit the Main Stage for the Supermarket Ball in a dress inspired by one of her signature moments from her OG run on Drag Race.

"I am a housewife covered with açaí berries, going to a picnic by herself. It's day-drinking time," Jessica said while trotting her berry-covered getup in front of the judges, before repeating one of her legendary season 2 quotes: "I love that drink!"

The Puerto Rican queen put açaí berries on the map back on season 2, when she gave a mock press interview promoting an Absolut beverage flavored with the tangy fruit. Fans quickly latched on to the segment, as, instead of weaving quotes about the cocktail into other answers, Jessica simply interrupted the interviewer by exclaiming how much she, in fact, loved her drink.

Naturally, the AS8 panel adored Jessica's dress — which she devised for the three-part ball's "Fruity Patootie" category — and ultimately deemed her the winner of the challenge.

"Jessica! Your fruity patootie was so fun," Michelle Visage told her. "Your açaí was a throwback to your season. It just tells a story, Jessica."

Drag Race

Paramount+ Jessica Wild on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8'

Jessica's outfit wasn't the only reference the 42-year-old brought along for her All Stars return; as spotted by EW's Quick Drag podcast, a chicken head mask is sitting on her shelf in the Werk Room. Jessica held up this mask in her All Stars 6 lip-sync assassin entrance, a callback to her original season performance as a farm animal on the 2010 "Country Queens" episode. The queen previously told EW about a backstage reunion with her season 2 sister, Raven, who now works as an Emmy-winning makeup artist on the show, while filming AS8.

Story continues

"We were busy, she was doing her thing, and I was doing my thing, but we crossed each other at some point, and I was like, 'Bitch, you're skinny, look at you!' and she was like, 'You too, bitch!' [Her expression was] like, You're doing great, keep doing what you're doing," Jessica remembers. "She was always looking at me like [she was] so proud. And when Raven looks at you, that's like [she's saying], 'Bitch, I love you!' because of her expression."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Fridays on Paramount+.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: