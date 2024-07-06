Jessica Springsteen doesn't qualify for US equestrian team at Paris Olympics

Jessica Springsteen will not be going to Paris as part of Team USA.

The daughter of musician Bruce Springsteen and equestrian athlete did not make the United States' equestrian jumping's three-person squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kent Farrington (horse: Greya), Laura Kraut (Baloutinue) and McLain Ward (Ilex) will make up the jumping team and will also ride individually in the jumping event.

Springsteen was part of the silver-medal winning U.S. jumping team at the Tokyo Olympics with Ward and Kraut in what was her first major international competition. She was named to U.S. Equestrian's 10-person short list released in April to represent the U.S. in Paris but did not make the final cut.

Jessica Springsteen competes in the Tokyo Olympics.

At the end of this weekend's competition in Monaco, Springsteen ranked 89th in the Global Champions League standings. Heading into the Tokyo Games three years ago, she was 14th.

Bruce Springsteen scheduled a two-week gap in his European tour that overlapped with the 2024 Games. Had Jessica made the team, "The Boss" would have made his way to Versailles – the site of the Paris Olympics' equestrian competition – to support his 32-year-old daughter.

“Tokyo 2020 was such an incredible experience, but because of that year and all the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you know, you couldn’t have your family and your friends there,” Springsteen told Harper’s Bazaar in May. “So I was like, oh my gosh, I would love to go to another Olympics and be able to share that with my family, who’ve been so supportive of my career for so many years.”

