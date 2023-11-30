Jessica Simpson Steps Out in Style to Receive Icon Award at Fashion Event

The singer and fashion mogul was honored at Footwear News' Annual Achievement Awards on Wednesday night

Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty J.S.

Jessica Simpson is stepping out in style!

The singer and fashion mogul, 43, walked the red carpet at Footwear News' 37th Annual Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Wednesday night.

Simpson wore a shimmering floor-length silver sheer dress. She posed on the red carpet with her mother, Tina Simpson.

At the ceremony, Simpson was honored with the Icon Award for creating "one of fashion’s longest-running success stories" — her billion-dollar eponymous brand, which spans a staggering 51 categories including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and more.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Jessica Simpson

"Her special blend of on-trend, accessible style has resonated with consumers of all ages since she founded her brand with mom, Tina, in 2005," Footwear News said of Simpson in a press release ahead of the event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Footwear News via Getty Jessica Simpson and Tina Simpson

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Simpson said she was "honored" to be receiving the award from her industry peers.

“I am honored that my spirit has connected with people who need it in ways that are obvious and ways that are more subliminal,” Simpson said. “The fact that Footwear News is bestowing that title on this gal from Texas helps to illuminate the path ahead.”

In a feature for the publication, Simpson reflected on what being an icon means to her. “An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks,” the former reality star said. “And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”

One bold choice that Simpson made was to take back control of her fashion empire. In 2021, she bought back her company from partner Sequential Brands Group and threw herself into making the brand bigger and stronger than ever.

Simpson told Footwear News that regaining control makes her and her team savor each new success that much more. “The most rewarding thing is knowing everything we do is now for us and our team,” she explained. “We’re doing everything. We’re making every investment and putting forth all effort, every sacrifice. It’s for the brand.”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson

Outside of her brand, Simpson has been having fun with fashion in other ways. She recently joined influencer and podcaster Bunnie XO in a video for TikTok. The Dukes of Hazzard star rocked a formfitting, leopard-print dress — accessorized with lots of jewelry — as she lip-synced to her own 2003 hit "With You."

Earlier this month, Simpson enjoyed a stylish girls' night out with some friends. In a photo shared on Instagram, she showed off her look for the evening — a vampy red minidress with a black lace detail, black platform boots and a feathery black clutch. "What’s yours will find you when you least expect it ✨," she wrote in the caption.

Last week, she gave a playful nod to the Black Friday shopping tradition — and plugged her brand — with a mirror selfie capturing her wearing a colorful patchwork trench coat. Shelves of heels and boots could be seen in the background of the photo.

"Black Friday @jessicasimpsonstyle shoooooeeeeessssss," she wrote.



Read the original article on People.