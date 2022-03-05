Jessica Simpson Shows Off Chic HSN Look, Says She's Sold 16,000 Dresses and Counting

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
Jessica simpson
Jessica simpson

Jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson appeared on HSN on Thursday to share her spring fashion collection.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, 41, took a break from the show to celebrate the success of her line in an Instagram post.

"Holy guacamole! The day's not over and we've already sold 16,000 dresses! And there's still more to come," she wrote. "Back live on @hsn in 20💃."

For the appearance, Simpson wore a bohemian-inspired floral dress and matching jacket with light pink heels.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Regains Complete Ownership of Her Billion-Dollar Fashion Brand

Earlier in the day, the Open Book author posted a picture with her mother, Tina, as they both wore leopard-print attire.

"Live on air all night and day with @tinasimpsonofficial chattin' about the @jessicasimpsonstyle exclusive designs for @HSN," she shared, adding that the two were "slap happy" and "havin' fun givin' some styling tips for the best bang for the buck my friends!"

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Considered Borrowing 'Against Her Homes' to Buy Back Her Billion-Dollar Brand

Simpson opened up to Entrepreneur earlier this month about not being taken seriously as a businesswoman.

"Being underestimated is the superpower," she said. "It makes you want to soar over everyone. But really, it's better to do it patiently. I play along in a way that I let people know I'm playing along."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Jessica Simpson Collection first cleared $1 billion in annual sales in 2012, according to the publication.

Last October, Simpson and her mother regained ownership of the brand after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy in August.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Saves Her Clothes for Daughters, but 'Sadly' Maxwell, 9, Has Already Outgrown 'the Jimmy Choos'

Prior to the purchase, the duo had owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company after Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015.

"It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," the "With You" singer said in a Footwear News cover story at the time.

She added, "After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Holdernesses are just the latest reality TV winners from NC. Here’s a look back.

    Is there something in the water? From Clay Aiken and Scotty McCreery to Matt James and the Battaglia brothers, we’ve had a bunch of reality show stars.

  • Sherri Shepherd Shares Her Dream Guest List for New Talk Show at AAFCA Awards

    Sherri Shepherd wasn’t a nominee at the 13th AAFCA Awards on Wednesday night, but she certainly had the look of a winner. Shepherd was on hand at the annual awards show — which celebrates the best in film each year — to present the best actress award to her “Chi-town sister” Jennifer Hudson, who the […]

  • ‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled by NBC After One Season

    “Ordinary Joe” has been canceled at NBC, Variety has confirmed with sources. The series aired one season on the broadcast network. The show debuted in September and aired 13 episodes through January. It received mixed reviews from critics and failed to make a significant impact in the ratings. It averaged just a 0.5 rating in adults […]

  • ‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Pilot at NBC Casts Raymond Lee in Lead Role

    The “Quantum Leap” pilot at NBC has cast Raymond Lee in one of the show’s lead roles, Variety has learned. Serving as a sequel series to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled […]

  • ‘The Big Leap’ Canceled By Fox After One Season

    Fox has opted not to proceed with a second season of The Big Leap. The ballet drama-comedy, starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner, had an 11-episode freshman run, which ended in December, with the network at the time deferring a decision on the show’s future until the spring. It is one of two Fox freshman […]

  • Aretha Franklin's granddaughter says 'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie was right to dismiss her from the competition

    The younger Franklin appeared on the latest episode of "American Idol" to audition, but didn't make it to the next round.

  • 'Batman Returns' 30 years later: Tim Burton, Michael Keaton version of movie is still divisive after decades

    Just as Matt Reeves’ The Batman with Robert Pattinson is released, 2022 also marks the 30 year anniversary of arguable the most divisive Batman content to date, Tim Burton’s Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.