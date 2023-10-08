Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Birdie Mae's Static Hair: 'Electric Bird'

The actress and singer shares her 4-year-old daughter with husband Eric Johnson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jessica Simpson Instagram Jessica Simpson, daughter Birdie Mae posing on a trampoline

Jessica Simpson's daughter is sporting a hair-raising new look!

The actress and singer, 43, shared an adorable snap of her youngest daughter Birdie Mae, 4, on Instagram Saturday, in which she could be seen bouncing around on a trampoline as a few pieces of her hair stood several inches above her head.

The silly black-and-white moment showed the little one, who Simpson shares with husband Eric Johnson, seemingly surprised by the static strands elevated above the rest of her head.

"ELECTRIC BIRD," Simpson appropriately captioned the sweet snapshot.

And despite the silly hair mishap, several fans pointed out that Birdie May resembled her parents in the photo. One user wrote to Simpson that her daughter is "definitely your mini-me," while another added that she looks "so much like her Dad."

Related: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Husband Eric’s Birthday: ‘My Heart Is So Taken with This Man’

Last month, Simpson and Johnson, 44, sent their three kids off to school again, as seen in images Simpson previously shared on Instagram.

The photos featured Birdie and sister Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, rocking matching blue plaid and white uniforms, while brother Ace Knute, 10, went with a red polo and khaki shorts.

"We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too 😜," Simpson joked in her Instagram caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The proud mom opened up to Access in August about her relationship with Johnson and their little ones, explaining that it's "good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head."

Story continues

"It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters," Simpson shared.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two," she added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.