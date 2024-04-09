Jessica Simpson Shares Photos of ‘Epic’ Family Spring Break in Cabo: ‘Cherish for a Lifetime'

The family of five's vacation included a yacht trip, fishing and some beach time

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell 'Maxi' Drew on vacation in Cabo

Jessica Simpson is getting some rest and relaxation with her family in Cabo.

The singer and actress, 43, shared a glimpse at her Spring Break vacation in the popular Mexico locale with her husband Eric Johnson, 44, and their three kids: Daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, son Ace Knute, 10, and daughter Birdie Mae, 5.

Simpson kicked off her April 8 Instagram post with a sunlit photo of herself in an orange bikini top as she smiled at the camera with a cabana and blue ocean visible behind her. She then showed some fun family moments including Johnson playfully butting heads with their youngest daughter by the pool, Ace catching a fish and Birdie looking through some binoculars out toward the ocean.

The “With You” songstress also shared some snaps posing with her daughter Maxwell — who towered a few inches above the singer — and son Ace on a yacht, and Maxwell jumping off the boat into the ocean in a white bikini. She also showed a fun shot of Maxwell wearing a black sombrero and a white T-shirt with a bikini-wearing body printed on the front.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson poses next to daughter Maxwell and son Ace on a yacht

Related: Jessica Simpson's 3 Kids: All About Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

She concluded the post with a sweet shot of her two youngest kids running in the sand toward the sun while on a beach. Their footprints, along with others, could be seen making tracks along the shore.

“2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!,” she wrote, adding a shoutout to her mother. “Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram Jessica Simpson shares a sunlit selfie in an orange bikini top

On her Instagram Stories, she shared even more fun moments that didn’t make the post, including Ace jumping off the yacht into the ocean, Johnson posing with Birdie sitting around his shoulders and a picturesque sunset over a beach.

Related: Jessica Simpson Poses in Cute Ruffled Playsuit During Mexico Vacation

Story continues

Last month, Simpson celebrated her youngest daughter Birdie’s 5th birthday with a pink Paw Patrol birthday cake adorned with cutouts of the show's characters and colorful balloons. Birdie was also treated to blue and purple donuts spelling out "Happy Birthday."

For the celebrations, Birdie dressed in a pink metallic dress, white bedazzled cowboy boots and a flower headband as she smiled in photos captured by the Duke of Hazzard star. In one photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen posing together with their arms around each other as they smiled widely at the camera.



Jessica Simpson/Instagram Eric Johnson and daughter Birdie have fun in front of a pool

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A few days earlier, Simpson and Johnson took Birdie to Disneyland where the family celebrated her milestone birthday with rides and experiences. In one snap shared on her Instagram Stories, Simpson and Johnson flashed big smiles as they posed for a selfie with Birdie, who sported a pink Minnie Mouse dress and matching ears.

The birthday girl also sported a Disneyland badge that read, "1st Visit! Birdie," to mark her first time at the theme park.

The proud parents were joined on the trip by Simpson's family, including her dad Joe, mom Tina and sister Ashlee Simpson. In a group shot posted by Jessica, the Simpson family stood on what appeared to be a stage in front of a host of Storm Troopers. Simpson stood in the middle with Ace, while Maxwell struck a funny pose with her dad to the right. Simpson’s sister Ashlee, 39, stood on the left.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.