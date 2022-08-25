Jessica Simpson Says Goodbye to 'Romantic' Vacation in Cutout Black Swimsuit: 'I Will Miss This'

Jessica Simpson IG

Jessica Simpson is looking sultry in the sand!

The singer and fashion designer, 42, served up a fierce fashion moment on Instagram Wednesday as she said goodbye to Cabo San Lucas.

In the snap, Simpson posed on the beach in a black one-piece with cutouts and accessorized with an oversized pair of black sunglasses and strappy black high heels. Her long blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders in mermaid waves, and she sported a necklace, bracelets, a watch and rings.

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover," the singer wrote in the caption, tagging husband Eric Johnson.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure," Simpson continued.

She concluded: "Adios Cabo San Lucas."

While chatting with PEOPLE in April, the "With You" singer talked about another recent trip she took to Cabo San Lucas, where she sported bikinis during the getaway — something Simpson didn't think she would be comfortable doing again.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she said at the time. "So to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.' "

"It really made me emotional," Simpson continued, before explaining that she shared photographs of herself rocking the swimwear on social media as a way of reminding herself that "the impossible can happen."

"And for me, as a woman, to be able to look as good as I feel was a major moment," she said. "You're proud of yourself and you deserve it ... [and you're] understanding yourself and feeling good on the outside. When those two things click, the sky's the limit."

The star said she believes all bodies — no matter their shape or size — should be celebrated daily.

"It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated," she said.

Pointing to her eponymous clothing collection and how it's crafted with women of all sizes in mind, Simpson explained that was "because I've been every size."

"So I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better," she said. "I understand that."

Simpson has dealt with weight gain and weight loss throughout the years — all while in the public eye — and said she's always shocked by her body's ability to go back to her pre-baby size.

"I always celebrate my body," she said. "The fact that it made children is unreal, ... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."