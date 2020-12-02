Jessica Simpson reveals she's dyslexic in moving message

Jessica Simpson says recording the audiobook of her memoir helped her achieve a major milestone. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her struggles with dyslexia.

While reflecting upon the success of her memoir Open Book, Simpson revealed she suffers from dyslexia, a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading. According to the singer, the first time she read aloud “without hesitation” was during the taping of the audiobook, which was just named one of the best audiobooks of 2020 by Apple Books.

“OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy,” Simpson, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart. Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation.”

Dyslexia affects areas of the brain that process language and can impact a person’s ability to read, write and speak.

“I did it for the listener,” the fashion designer continued. “I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”

Simpson became a New York Times bestselling author this year after releasing her unfiltered memoir. The singer was widely praised for her honesty in Open Book, touching on everything from alcoholism and plastic surgery to sexual abuse and her high-profile relationships.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: