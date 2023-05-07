Jessica Simpson reveals daughter used birthday wish on grandfather Joe's bone cancer treatment

Jessica Simpson is thanking her daughter for using her birthday magic on the family.

Simpson revealed in an Instagram post Saturday that daughter Maxwell, 11, used her recent birthday wish on her grandfather Joe Simpson, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“She told me after she blew out her 11 candles…‘I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,’” Simpson wrote alongside a photo of her daughter carrying her. “I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said ‘we have the same wishes Mom.’”

A few days following her birthday, Maxwell asked her grandmother, Tina Simpson, if she could share her birthday wish aloud if it already came true, prompting her to reveal that her wish was for “Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work.”

“It did (work). Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad,” Simpson wrote. “You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, determined, enlightened and full of wonder.”

Simpson, right, revealed that daughter Maxwell, 11, used her recent birthday wish on her grandfather Joe Simpson, left, who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Simpson also gushed about her daughter, who she shares with former football player Eric Johnson, in the post, calling her “a sentient being seemingly not of this world.”

“In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways,” Simpson wrote. “I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night.”

She added: “I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.”

Simpson gave a loving shoutout to her dad Joe Simpson in a February Instagram post for his 65th birthday. The singer and actress shared a pair of family photos that also included Simpson’s mother Tina and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross.

“Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!!” Simpson wrote at the time. “Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jessica Simpson's daughter uses birthday wish on grandpa Joe Simpson