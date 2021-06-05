Jessica Simpson Praises 'Baseball Stud' Son Ace, 7, for Hitting Championship-Winning Home Run

Jessica Simpson/instagram Jessica Simpson and son Ace Knute

Jessica Simpson is one proud baseball mom!

In an Instagram post on Friday, the multi-hyphenate mogul, 40, raved about her son Ace Knute's athleticism after the 7-year-old hit a home run at his baseball game and cinched the championship for his team.

"My baseball stud won the championships with a hitting a home run against an undefeated team at the end of the ballgame," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Ace on the pitcher's mound.

"He told me that he saved that hit for that moment so the team was caught off guard," Simpson continued. "Now that is athlete mentality if I do say so myself...and he is only 7."

The Open Book author — who shares Ace and daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, with husband Eric Johnson — went on to praise her son's ability to perform in tense situations, writing, "This kid is good at EVERYTHING and excels under pressure."

"He says he doesn't feel pressure though because he knows what he can and will get done out there on the field," she explained. "He is so happy they won the championships but now is on the all star team and will only get better."

Adding that the family is "SO proud of him," Simpson joked that her own mother, Tina, "might have busted my eardrum" from loudly cheering for Ace.

Simpson also posted two photos of Ace from the game on her Instagram Stories, including one image of the boy taking a swing at the home plate.

This wasn't the first time Simpson gushed about Ace's baseball talents. In May, the singer called her son "naturally gifted" at the sport after he was "picked as an All-Star" player.

"When Ace was in my belly I told everyone and anyone who'd listen that he would dominate a baseball field when he was old enough and would more than likely never ever end up putting the bat down...so far my intuition was correct," she began in an Instagram post.

"This kiddo is SO naturally gifted, laser focused, instinctual, bats the ball out of the park, pitches strike outs, and owns his confidence with a humble grin," Simpson shared, posting a photo of herself and Ace at a baseball game.

"Ace is honestly as good as it gets and as ready as ever to continue exceeding with pure excellence," she wrote. "I am so proud of my only son. when mama knows she knows..."

Added Simpson, "This was all to say "Congratulations Ace Johnson for being picked as an All-Star!!! You are gonna have the best summer ever, bud! You make this family SO proud, every single week, as you own your gift and love of baseball!"