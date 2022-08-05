Jessica Simpson Dusts Off Her Daisy Dukes for a Day of Thrifting — See Her Look!

Hedy Phillips
·3 min read
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is throwing it way back.

The mom-of-three headed out for a day of thrifting on Thursday and did so in style. She paid homage to her Dukes of Hazzard character Daisy Duke by wearing a pair of teeny-tiny denim shorts. Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Simpson wrote, "Thriftin'! Wish me luck! Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home."

Simpson, 42, paired her Jessica Simpson Collection cutoff jean shorts with a camouflage-print t-shirt, black booties, black hat and oversize sunglasses. She even mixed her patterns by contrasting the camouflage with an animal-print belt.

And while her Daisy Dukes definitely reminded commenters of her wardrobe from the 2005 film, also starring Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott, a few others couldn't help but call out her cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" — which the actress also recorded for the film.

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Plenty of other commenters raved about Simpson's look, complimenting her toned legs and praising her country-fied style. Simpson, who was born and raised in Texas, is no stranger to the country life, which comes through in her style. Though she can totally turn on her beachy glam vibes, she looks right at home in cutoff denim and "rad plaid."

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Rewears Gucci Skirt from Her 'Newlyweds' Promo Tour: '19 Years Later'

The former Newlyweds star actually loves a throwback moment. In May, she posted an Instagram with another iconic throwback — a skirt from her Newlyweds days almost two decades later.

"Fun fact — I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN," the singer and fashion industry star, captioned the outfit pic on instagram.

She paired the skirt with a black turtleneck the first time around, when she was promoting her show with ex-husband Nick Lachey, but opted for a white shirt and cropped blazer for the remixed version.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Pens Love Letter to Herself in Honor of 42nd Birthday: 'I Know My Purpose'

Simpson's cutoff Jessica Simpson Collection shorts are a signature summer offering for the designer who turned her brand into a billion dollar fashion empire. Simpson, who shares children Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, previously said that between Dukes of Hazzard, her time on Newlyweds and a love of fashion all led to her creation of her brand.

Newlyweds especially pushed her to create the Jessica Simpson Collection, she said in July.

"People had sat with me on the couch and been watching me in my normal everyday life. It's nice to be glamorous but it's also good to see what's behind the glamor," Jessica shared. "And if you can make a t-shirt glamorous, that's really just who I am — the DNA of fashion for me. And so we decided to do the Jessica Simpson collection."

She continued, "I was just like, 'Wow — People are really liking just me for myself and how cool would that be to have a brand that is like that.'"

