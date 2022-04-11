Jessica Simpson Bids Farewell to Her Spring Break Vacation in Leopard-Print Bikini

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson is ending her vacation in style.

The singer and fashion designer, 41, shared a mirror selfie Monday at the conclusion of her family's spring break getaway in Cabos San Lucas.

"Adios Cabo San Lucas ☀️," she captioned the photo, in which she sported a revealing leopard-print bikini paired with a felt cowgirl hat and peep-toe heels.

In a separate post, Simpson shared moments from the vacation in a carousel of pictures that featured husband Eric Johnson and their three children, Birdie Mae, 3, Ace Knute, 8, and Maxwell Drew, 9.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 9, Is All Grown Up in Snaps from Sister Birdie's Barbie Party

On Thursday, Simpson kicked off the vacation with another bikini photo. "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen," she captioned the snap of her wearing a paisley bikini from her self-titled line, adding, "but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She credited her transformation to "Hard work," "Determination" and "Self Love," telling fans: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛."

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Drops 'Flirtatious, Retro and Versatile' Spring 2022 Clothing Collection

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Simpson said that she will be passing on some of her stylish staples to her daughters.

"There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie," she said in a behind-the-scenes look at her latest collection, adding, "I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right."

She continued, "Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn't expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Is 'Determined to Not Let Myself Down' as She Gets Back into Working Out

"Maxwell's sense of fashion inspires me daily," the mother of three said. "She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look."