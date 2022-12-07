Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'

Jessica Simpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson's brood knows how to do a fun-filled family trip!

On Tuesday, the fashion designer shared photos from a massive family ski trip to Aspen with husband Eric Johnson and their kids, plus sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross and her three children — Ziggy Blu, 2, Jagger Snow, 7, and Bronx, 14.

The siblings were also joined by dad Joe Simpson, mom Tina Simpson and the "Irresistible" singer's in-laws.

In three Instagram photo carousels, the 42-year-old showed the family's fun times together, from hitting the slopes in a chic ski suit and a red lip to watching their kids spend quality time together.

"Snow Bunnies 🐰," she captioned one set of shots.

In her post captioned "Winter Wonderland ❄️," Jessica shared more sweet family moments, including an effortlessly stylish selfie with her mom and sister.

Another cute shot showed cousins Birdie Mae, 3, and Jagger huddled together in their winter weather gear. Meanwhile, Jessica's oldest, Maxwell Drew, looked bored but fashionable sitting at a table in a silver metallic winter coat with oversized sunglasses and a pout.

Later, the 10-year-old could be seen sleeping on a couch with aunt Ashlee, half sitting next to her and half on her lap.

A rare shot got almost all the cousins in one photo, with Bronx behind the stroller where Ziggy sat as Maxwell stood beside him, making a bug-eyed face. Jessica's son Ace Knute, 9, posed with a big smile and an arm around cousin Jagger. Missing from the shot was Jessica's youngest, daughter Birdie.

During the family trip, which appeared to have taken place over the week of Thanksgiving, the family also celebrated Bronx's 14th birthday.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," the "Pieces of Me" singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, where she smiled widely next to her teenage son. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom."

Sharing a selfie of the two together, dad Pete Wentz, also wished his son a happy birthday on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to my guy. Lucky to be your dad," he wrote.