Jessica Pegula comes back in wild three-setter to advance to US Open final

With a chance at reaching the U.S. Open final seemingly slipping away, Jessica Pegula muttered to herself about how poorly she was playing.

The only good news was that things couldn’t get any worse.

Facing the prospect of a quick and embarrassing defeat in the biggest match of her career, the 30-year-old American found her game just in time and ultimately overwhelmed Karolina Muchova, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The win gives Pegula, the No. 6 seed, an opportunity to play for her first Grand Slam title Saturday against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

''I came out flat. She made me look like a beginner,'' Pegula said on ESPN. "I was about to burst into tears. She was destroying me and I was able to find a way, find some adrenaline, find my legs and then I started to play how I wanted to play. It took awhile, but I don't know how I turned that around honestly."

One night after taking down top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, Pegula looked like a completely different player early on against Muchova. Struggling with her opponent’s backhand slice and net rushing tactics, Pegula lost seven games in a row and was in danger of going down 3-0 in the second set.

But after Muchova failed to convert on a second break of serve — missing a fairly routine stretch volley on break point — momentum completely shifted.

''I was thinking, alright that was kind of lucky. You’re still in this. And it comes down to small moments that flip momentum,'' Pegula said.

Not only did Muchova’s level drop, Pegula started to dig in with defense. Then, once she hit her normal rhythm, she started to control points with her clean, flat ball striking and prevent Muchova’s all-court game from imposing itself like it had in the first set.

Once she settled into the match, Pegula was unstoppable and grabbed the lead right away in the third set. Pegula was particularly dominant on return, winning 12 of 15 points in the second set when she got a look at a second serve. She only made a combined 13 unforced errors in the final two sets.

Pegula had never advanced this far at a Grand Slam, losing six times in the quarterfinals over the past four years. After struggling early in 2024, changing coaches and then sitting out the European clay season with a rib injury, this didn't seem a likely year to break through.

But Pegula caught fire when the North American hard court swing began, winning the Canadian Open and getting to the finals in Cincinnati where she lost 6-3, 7-5 to Sabalenka. It’s Pegula's only loss in her last 16 matches.

Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 5-2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Open: Jessica Pegula wins, will play Aryna Sabalenka for title