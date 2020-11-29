Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan Markle Constantly FaceTimes Her to Check In

Photo credit: George Pimentel - Getty Images

In the wake of her white privilege scandal earlier this year, Jessica Mulroney says she and longtime friend Meghan Markle are still close.

In a new, on the record interview, Mulroney said that Meghan "constantly FaceTimes and checks up" on her.

The confirmation of their continued closeness comes after months of speculation that the Duchess of Sussex might be distancing herself from Mulroney as a result of the scandal.

Jessica Mulroney says she and Meghan Markle are as close as ever, tyvm.

Earlier this year, Mulroney was at the center of a scandal after she was accused of leveraging her white privilege in an attempt to harm the career prospects of Black influencer Sasha Exeter. Just as (if not even more) talked about as the scandal itself, however, was the impact it may have had on Mulroney's longtime friendship with Meghan.

Reports (all gossipy and none officially confirmed by anyone on the record) circulated that Meghan was "mortified" by the scandal and that Mulroney was first "worried" about her friendship with the royal and then "distraught" that it was harmed by the situation.

At one point during the scandal, Mulroney was accused of using her friendship with Meghan as a "superpower" to shield herself against criticism when she indirectly referenced Meghan's own struggles with racism in an apology. Mulroney takes stark issue with this characterization—and made that clear on the record with the New York Post.

"CTV would ask me to go on shows and talk about Meghan; I refused," Mulroney explained. “I don’t call that a superpower. I call it protecting my friend.”

And as for the speculation that the scandal destroyed her friendship with Meghan, Mulroney made it clear that's not the case.

"She constantly FaceTimes and checks up on me," Mulroney said in the interview, adding that she's learned from the difficult situation. "I know I have a charmed life. I have to learn from all of this—but I am not racist. I just want to try to move on from this."



