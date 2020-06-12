Jessica Mulroney to no longer appear on 'Good Morning America' amid controversy

Jessica Mulroney will no longer appear on "Good Morning America" in the latest fallout from an accusation that she tried "silence a Black woman."

CTV, Cityline and Hudson's Bay have all cut ties with the celebrity stylist in the wake of a dispute with Toronto lifestyles influencer Sasha Exeter.

Exeter said in an Instagram video Wednesday that Mulroney threatened her livelihood after mistaking a call to action against anti-Black racism for a personal attack.

Mulroney later apologized and said she would step away from her professional engagements to "reflect, learn and focus on my family."

"Good Morning America" tweeted Friday that as part of that professional break, Mulroney would no longer appear on the program as a fashion contributor.

An ABC spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the circumstances of Mulroney's absence or the show's stance on her behaviour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press