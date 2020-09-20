Jessica Mulroney Just Set the Record Straight About Her Friendship With Meghan Markle

From Good Housekeeping

After months of ongoing speculation about the state of her friendship with Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney spoke out on Instagram to set the record straight.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Mulroney made it clear that she and Meghan are still on great terms, describing the Duchess of Sussex as "family" and revealing that Meghan has checked up on her every day since her scandal.

Earlier this summer, Mulroney was accused of leveraging her white privilege in an attempt to discourage brands from working with Black influencer Sasha Exeter.

Jessica Mulroney has officially set the record straight about the state of her friendship with Meghan Markle. The stylist took to her Instagram Story late Friday night to address the ongoing rumors that she and the Meghan have had a falling out in the wake of Mulroney's white privilege scandal this summer. The short version: They definitely have not.

As for the longer version, Mulroney broke it down definitively in her post, writing:

"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done."

This summer, Mulroney was at the center of a "PR crisis" when Black influencer Sasha Exeter accused her of using "textbook white privilege" to attempt to discourage brands from working with her. Following the scandal, tabloids reports claimed that Meghan was "mortified" by the situation and distancing herself from Mulroney as a result. Clearly, none of those reports were true and this friendship is as strong as ever.

