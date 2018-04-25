Jessica Motaung visits security guard badly assaulted by Kaizer Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung paid Sabelo Maziba, the security marshal who was severely beaten by the fans, a visit on Tuesday.

Maziba was attacked by angry fans who ganged up on him and left him unconscious on the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend as he was trying to protect the players and coaches.

On Monday afternoon, the Premier Soccer League through its chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, addressed the media on the hooliganism acts which took place after the final whistle of Amakhosi's 2-0 win to Free State Stars, where Maziba was confirmed to be a male and not a female security marshal as it was initially reported.

Maziba was atttended to by paramedics soon after being beaten up on the day. He was later taken to hospital, before being discharged on Monday morning.

According to the Amakhosi Twitter account, Maziba is recovering well. The club wished Maziba a speedy recovery as the search for more perpertrators continues.

“We are so glad that the security marshal, Sabelo Maziba is recovering well after he was beaten up on Saturday at the stadium and left unconscious. Jessica visited him today in Durban to check up on him. We wish him a full speedy recovery," said the club.

Two people were arrested in connection with the said fan violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Phelelani Jojisa, one of the accused, appeared in court on Monday morning.

The case will resume on Wednesday as investigators are trying to verify his home address.