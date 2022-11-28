Jessica Lange & Ed Harris Wrap New Movie Version Of ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’

Filming has wrapped on an under-the-radar screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer prize-winning play, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan.

Well known British theater and opera director, Jonathan Kent, has made his feature directorial debut on the project, which has been filming in Ireland. Above is a first image from the production.

The project sees double Academy Award and five-time Golden Globe winner Lange reprise her 2016 Tony-winning Broadway role, also directed by Kent. She portrays the troubled, emotionally fragile and addiction-plagued Mary Tyrone. Four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris is her husband James, a celebrated actor but failed property magnate – and a man with fears and regrets deeply rooted in his impoverished beginnings.

Foster will play their wayward, charming and hard-drinking elder son, Jamie. And Colin Morgan (Belfast) is the bleakly optimistic and consumptive younger son, Edmund – a portrait of O’Neill himself. David Lindsay-Abaire (Poltergeist) adapted the play for screen.

Set on one single day in August 1912 at the family’s Connecticut seaside home, the story follows the Tyrone family as it faces the looming dual spectres of Edmund’s potentially fatal consumption diagnosis alongside his mother Mary’s increasingly fragile and anxious state of mind. The family knows that the situation threatens to return her to the severe morphine addiction that was only recently overcome.

Filmed on location in County Wicklow, Ireland, the film is financed by Magnoliamae Films, BKStudios, Brouhaha Entertainment and Fetisoff Illusion. It is produced by Gabrielle Tana (Philomena), Bill Kenwright (Cheri) and Gleb Fetisov (Loveless).

As first reported by the Irish Times, filming was briefly halted after just a few days when a financier unexpectedly exited the project but those issues were resolved soon after when BKStudios stepped in.

Executive producers are BKStudios’ CEO, David Gilbery (The Lost Daughter), and head of production is Naomi George (My Pure Land). The film is co-produced with Redmond Morris and his Irish production company Four Provinces Films.

Director of photography was Mark Wolf with production design by Anna Rackard and costume design by Joan Bergin and Jane Greenwood.

Eugene O’Neill’s classic play has been adapted multiple times for the big and small screen including versions by Sidney Lumet and Jonathan Miller.

Lange is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Ed Harris by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Ben Foster by United Talent Agency; Colin Morgan by United Agents.

