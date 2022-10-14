Jessica Gonsalves Announces ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 Collab

In September 2021, ASICS announced plans to expand its portfolio of collaborations with The ASICS Collective, a project led by Awake NY founder and former Supreme creative director Angelo Baque. Photographer and designer Renell Medrano's ASICS collaboration back in August was part of this collective and now Jessica Gonsalves, co-founder of Procell vintage, is next up.

For her ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9, Gonsalves enlists an oceanic inspiration, covering the upper in a blend of white and pearlescent textiles. She took to Instagram to tease the drop in a campaign starring Kalysse Anthony, pairing the forthcoming release with elevated beachwear including a transparent collared dress and knit sarong.

The Jessica Gonsalves x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 releases via Procell Vintage in New York October 22. We expect the collaborative model to carry a $170 USD price tag. Stay tuned for additional release information as it becomes available.