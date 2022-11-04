Jessica Gadirova wins all-around bronze at World Gymnastics Championships

Third-placed Britain's Jessica Gadirova celebrates with her bronze medal on the podium after competing the Women's individual all-around final at the World Gymnastics - BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Gadirova made history at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool by becoming the first British woman to win an individual all-around medal.

Gadirova was "over the moon" with her bronze in the most prestigious individual event, in which gymnasts show their overall ability across four disciplines – vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

The 18-year-old held her nerve to claim a landmark result for British gymnastics and add to the squad's successful start to the home competition this week, with the women winning silver in the team event and the men clinching bronze.



"I am just so shocked at the score," Gadirova said after her 55.199 finish. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade – all-around runner up at Tokyo 2020 – took gold with 56.899, while the United States' Shilese Jones took silver just 0.200 ahead of Gadirova.

European bronze medallist Gadirova had been fourth going into the final rotation, behind team-mate Alice Kinsella. But her floor routine is her strongest event and she managed to score 14.400 – the joint highest score for the discipline with Andrade – to overtake Kinsella, who finished just 0.134 short of a medal in fourth.

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova competes on the floor exercise during the Women's All-Around Final - AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

"I just want to say a massive congratulations to Alice, she did amazing. I am so proud of her," Gadirova said after. "I just stuck with the training and believed I could do it. I had done all the hard work, so it was time just to go perform it as best I can, and that's what I did."

Gadirova and her team-mates – twin sister Jennifer, Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Ondine Achampong – had already made history by claiming silver in the team final on Tuesday, the best ever result by a British women's artistic team at a World Championships.

The British men's team followed that up on Wednesday with a gritty comeback after recovering from a nightmare pommel horse round to steal bronze.

They were seventh with two apparatuses left, then fourth after the penultimate rotation, but finally claimed their bronze – and guaranteed their Paris 2024 Olympic spot – thanks to four-time Commonwealth champion Jake Jarman's impressive high bars performance in the final round.

