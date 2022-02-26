Jessica Eye out of UFC 272 bout against Manon Fiorot due to injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Wells
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jessica Eye
    American martial artist
  • Manon Fiorot
    French mixed martial artist

UFC 272 has lost a matchup in the women’s flyweight division.

On Friday, former title challenger Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC) announced her withdrawal from her scheduled bout against France’s Manon Fiorot (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) which was set to take place on the upcoming pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Eye’s opportunity to bounce back into the win column will have to wait a little longer as an undisclosed injury has forced her out of next weekend’s event.

“Hey Believe’rs, I’m sorry to report that I’m out of my fight at UFC 272 due to an injury I sustained last night,” Eye wrote on Instagram. “I’m extremely disappointed as it was a INCREDIBLE camp with my original team back home in Cleveland @strongstyle_mma. My Apologies to my opponent and the UFC. I look forward to the opportunity to Entertain and fight in front you all again In a few weeks when I’m clear to return to full contact training.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye)

Eye last competed in a bout against Jennifer Maia at UFC 264 in July, suffering her third consecutive unanimous decision loss. She picked up a win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 245 after being stopped by Valentina Shevchenko in her bid for the title at UFC 238. Prior to that, she had one of the best years of her career, when she racked up three straight wins in 2018.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Fiorot will remain on the card to face another opponent on short notice or if the bout against Eye will be rescheduled. Fiorot made her UFC debut in 2021 and competed three times, picking up wins over Victoria Leonardo, Tabatha Ricci, and Mayra Bueno Silva.

With the removal, the current lineup of UFC 272 is as follows:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

  • Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

  • Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivav

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner

  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

  • Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

  • Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

  • Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

  • Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gegard Mousasi comfortable calling himself ‘the best middleweight in the world’ for first time after Bellator 275

    Could he beat UFC champ Israel Adesanya? Bellator 275 winner Gegard Mousasi weighs in.

  • Saul Alvarez to step up to light-heavyweight to fight Dmitry Bivol

    Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) has held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2016, defending it 10 times.

  • Conor McGregor eyes July return from leg injury, pitches idea UFC champ Charles Oliveira waits two months

    "Maybe if your man is wise, he might give it another month or two," McGregor said.

  • This 'top notch' workout bench is on sale for $136 — and Amazon shoppers are obsessed

    Save 15% on this weight bench that's backed up by more than 4,800 reviews.

  • Vladimir Putin Invades Ukraine

    The Russian leader launched the attacks early Thursday morning. President Joe Biden condemned the move and warned of punishment.

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.