Jessica Eye Gets Next UFC Title Shot in Women’s Flyweight Division

Valentina Shevchenko won the vacant UFC women's flyweight title by defeating former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision at UFC 231 in December. Who she'd face in her first title defense remained a mystery... until Saturday.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Jessica Eye would face Shevchenko in the Russian's first title defense during the UFC on ESPN+ 1 post fight press conference.

"I think we said that we were going to do a fight with Jessica Eye. I think Eye is next," said White.

The women's flyweight division was created in 2017. The organization crowned its first champion through a tournament that played out on The Ultimate Fighter reality series. Nicco Montano won the inaugural championship, but was stripped of the title after she couldn't make weight for a scheduled title bout against Shevchenko at UFC 228.

Eye (14-6, 1 NC) is riding a three-fighting winning streak since moving to the women's 125-pound division in January 2018. Eye is ranked as the top contender in the weight class.

Shevchenko dropped down to the flyweight division after losing a razor-close decision to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 215.