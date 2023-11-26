Jessica Chastain Stuns in Black and Shimmers in Rhinestones at Marrakech Film Festival

Jessica Chastain attended day two of the 2023 Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, to promote her upcoming psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct. However, the film wasn’t the only piece of art that was appreciated Saturday night—also worthy of attention was Chastain’s elegant custom Balmain gown.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The Zero Dark Thirty actor stepped out onto the red carpet in a black long sleeve dress that featured a train, square shoulders, and a plunging neckline with a pink satin bust. The detail showcased various folds and offered a pop of color to her form-fitting frock. Chastain styled her iconic fiery red hair down in soft waves and tucked behind her ears. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, glossy lips, and full eyelashes. She went sans jewelry for the night, but brought plenty of bling the day before.

Pascal Le Segretain

Dazzling from head to toe at the Hit Man screening on day one of the event, Chastain showed out in an exquisite beaded and pearl-decorated cape over a gilded rhinestone jumpsuit by Armani Prive. She kept the shimmer going with glittery peep-toe platform heels by Casadei, and glammed up with a dark smokey eye and red lip. For this look, she pulled her gorgeous locks back into a voluminous high ponytail.

Chastain, who serves as jury president for the 20th festival, kicked off the film showcase on Friday with a speech , in which she spoke about art as a medium of communication, raising awareness, and affecting positive change.

“[Cinema can] break down barriers and start important conversations about difficult topics,” Chastain said. “We can sublimate pain and suffering and give rise to a consciousness of healing and unification, to create a deeper protection for all.”

