Jessica Chastain Slams Hypocrisy of ‘Independence’ on the Fourth of July After Roe v. Wade Overturn

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

The best way to wish Happy Fourth of July this year? According to Jessica Chastain, all it takes is two fingers.

The Oscar winner flashed the bird in a special Fourth of July Twitter post following the Supreme Court’s overturn of landmark women’s reproductive health case Roe v. Wade, which was upended after almost 50 years since the 1973 ruling.

Chastain tweeted, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

Of course, the “Scenes from a Marriage” star wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against the hypocrisy of celebrating the Land of the Free while women’s rights are at stake. Chastain’s “Mothers’ Instinct” co-star Anne Hathaway captioned an Instagram photo from an ELLE France cover shoot, writing, “Had such a lovely time shooting this story in a country where they honor reproductive rights xx.”

Hathaway previously honored the 16th anniversary of iconic film “The Devil Wears Prada” with a retrospective take on America as a whole.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many — mine included — I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health,” Hathaway captioned. “See you in the fight xx.”

A slew of celebrities slammed the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Maya Hawke said “fuck the Supreme Court” while on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” and Busy Philipps was even arrested protesting with abortion rights activists and women’s reproductive rights advocates in Washington, D.C.

“I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Philipps wrote on Instagram. “We must ensure that it applies to all of us. This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will…We need to show the fuck up now.”

