Jessica Chastain Shares New Trailer for 'Literal Mother-Off' with Anne Hathaway in “Mothers' Instinct”

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway play best friends and neighbors whose bond is tested after a tragic accident

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway play a pair of neighbors whose bond is tested in the wake of a personal tragedy in their new movie Mothers' Instinct.

Studio Canal UK released the trailer for the film on Tuesday, showcasing real-life friends Chastain, 46, and Hathaway, 41, as Alice and Celine, respectively.

Chastain's character Alice is shown confiding in Celine her fears that she is a "terrible mother," some time before she witnesses a tragic accident: Celine's son Max falls from the family's second-story porch to his death, leaving both women's families grieving.

Alice's initial attempts to comfort Celine in the wake of Max's death goes poorly, and Alice seems to grow concerned with her son Theo's own relationship with Celine. Grief appears to impact both women profoundly, and Alice's own husband accuses her of losing her grasp on reality as she grows fearful that Celine intends to harm Theo.



Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in 'Mothers' Instinct'

"Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age," reads an official synopsis for the upcoming movie. "Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond."

A second synopsis shared with the trailer on YouTube describes the movie as an "unnerving psychological thriller." Alice and Celine's "familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love," that synopsis reads.



Chastain herself shared the trailer on her Instagram page Tuesday morning, where she joked about the mother-versus-mother nature of the film with Hathaway,

"Having a literal mother-off w @annehathaway," she wrote in a caption to her post.



StudiocanalUK/YouTube Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain in 'Mothers' Instinct'

Hathaway and Chastain previously starred together in the 2014 movie Interstellar and 2022's Armageddon Time. While speaking with IndieWire about Mothers' Instinct back in April 2023, Chastain compared the upcoming thriller to the 1962 movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, which starred Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

“Of course it’s a different kind of film, but it’s this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this…the tension I think is very interesting," Chastain told the outlet. "Thank God Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”



Mothers' Instinct does not yet have a release date.



