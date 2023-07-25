Jessica Chastain Serves Up Some Serious Style in a Denim Jumpsuit While Supporting the SAG-AFTRA Strike

The 'Molly’s Game' actress was spotted rocking a full denim look in N.Y.'s Times Square

Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain

Fashion takes the picket line.

On Tuesday, Jessica Chastain joined the SAG-AFTRA strike in Times Square. The Oscar-winning actress joined crowds of working actors fighting for greater pay transparency and extended residuals. As is always true of Chastain, she brought a certain sense of glamour to the mass.

The Zero Dark Thirty star, 46, showed up rocking a short-sleeved denim jumpsuit. Traditionally an industrial material, the blue denim showed that Chastain was ready to get to work. Still, with a dramatic collar and curve-hugging fit, the jumpsuit was equally stylish as it was functional.

Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain

While denim took center stage in the look, Chastain used black and white accessories to top off the look. White sneakers prove that the actress is ready to get her hands dirty, while a white and gold handbag sits draped over her shoulder. Keeping her cool, Chastain looks remarkably nonchalant in her black sunglasses.

Of course, the main facet of any Chastain look will be her hair. The actress has become known for her flowing red locks, which drape down her back and add a pop of color to any ensemble. Paired with the denim jumpsuit, Chastain’s ginger mane really shines.

Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain

Chastain’s denim jumpsuit isn’t the only thing to take the SAG picket line by storm. With more high-profile actors joining the on-the-ground effort every day, that also lends itself to some buzzy reunions and reflections.

Hilary Duff recently made headlines for her picket line performance of “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Joined by her How I Met Your Father co-star Francia Raisa, the pair belted out the words to the iconic Disney song.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Jessica Chastain

Even Jennifer Garner joined picketers, sharing some reflections on her experience working in Hollywood on Instagram. Under a screenshot of one of her BeReals (yes, Jennifer Garner is on BeReal), Garner recalled first receiving her SAG-AFTRA card.

“I was so excited to earn my @sagaftra card in 1995. I remember calling my parents and telling them I was going to receive health care — as an actor,” Garner began her Instagram caption. “Joining SAG instantly legitimized my improbable fantasy of working as an actor and turned it into an actual job."

“Getting my feet under me happened in fits and starts over years — it was so hard,” the actress recalled. “Thinking of how wildly the industry has changed — I can’t imagine — it must be close to impossible now.”

