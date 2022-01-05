Jessica Chastain Says The 335 Set Had a Kids Trailer for Working Moms: 'Everyone Feels Empowered'

jessica chastain

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jessica Chastain is opening up about making sure the set for her latest film, The 355, was an environment suitable for working mothers, emphasizing the importance to participate in projects where "everyone feels empowered and valued."

Chastain, 44, produced the action-packed spy movie — costarring alongside Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Fan Bingbing — and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about allowing the parents on set to have the support they need.

The actress, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Guiletta, said the 335 set had a trailer just for children so that members of the cast, specifically the mothers, didn't have to choose between their careers and parenthood.

"I love bringing families on set," Chastain told the outlet. "We had a trailer that was for children, and so how wonderful that, yes we can be successful and wonderful at our work, but we can also not have to shut down part of our life in order to do so."

the 355

Universal Pictures

"And I think for the longest time it's been like, you're either a career woman or you're home. It's like, there's no such thing," she added. "Men have been able to do both for years. Let's just make it possible for everyone."

Last month, Kruger, 45, praised Chastain for how she felt supported being on a set filled with other working moms.

"One thing that was wonderful about this film was that many of us were mothers. We were allowed to bring our children to set and had a trailer for the kids," she told Women's Health. That was a lovely thing, where you can sense that the producer is a woman with a child."

Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo — who tied the knot in June 2017 — welcomed their daughter Guiletta in April 2018.

Though the actress keeps her baby girl private, back in 2020 she showed off her child's impressive collection of dolls created in the likeness of women in politics — among them, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

"A lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies and that's fine, but my kid ... she plays with superheroes," Chastain said in a fun video holding up the Harris figure. "Hello, madam vice president."

She captioned the video, which was posted before the 2020 election, "Queen Veep @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT."