Jessica Chastain Responds to ‘7 Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Fan Casting: ‘Send Me a Script’

Samantha Bergeson
·3 min read

Jessica Chastain just sent BookTok into a frenzy.

The Oscar winner finally responded to the long-running fan casting of Netflix’s upcoming “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” adaptation.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen brought up the project. “Jessica, are you aware — we got this a lot — of how many people want you to play Celia St. James in the film adaptation of the novel ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’?” Cohen asked Chastain.

The “George and Tammy” actress replied, “I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.”

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel follows the titular Golden Age movie star as she confides in a modern-day journalist about her controversial past. Celia St. James is a fellow actress and close friend of Evelyn’s.

Social media account DeuxMoi struck down a former fan theory that Anya Taylor-Joy was rumored to be attached. Originally slated as a Freeform series helmed by “The L Word” team Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals, the project moved to Netflix, with “Little Fires Everywhere” creator Liz Tigelaar taking over. Reid’s novel “Malibu Rising” is additionally greenlit to be a series at Hulu, with Tigelaar executive producing. Her novel “One True Loves” is confirmed to be a film starring Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, and Luke Bracey.

And of course, Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of Reid’s novel “Daisy Jones and the Six” unveiled its first look before its March 3 premiere. Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse are among the ensemble cast for the 1970s-set series about a fictional folk-rock band inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Meanwhile, actress-producer Chastain is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in another adaptation, “Mother’s Instinct.” The 1960s-set suburban drama is a remake of Belgium director Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 film “Duelles,” centering on two best friends and neighbors (Chastain and Hathaway) whose lives are thrown into disarray after a tragic accident involving their respective sons. The film is an adaptation of Barbara Abel’s novel “Derrière la Haine.”

Chastain, who produces the film under her production banner Freckle Films, addressed the need for female-led stories in Hollywood.

“I had the idea [for first produced film ‘The 355’] right around the time of the MeToo movement and Time’s Up,” Chastain told C Magazine. “When this industry had been, for years, discarding women at a certain age and determining whether or not they were sexually desirable, and they were more ornaments than artists. And I was like, ‘Well, what happens if they’re actually the bosses? What happens if they are the ones in charge of the films?'”

