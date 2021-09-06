Jessica Chastain replies to that viral moment when Oscar Isaac kissed her arm at Venice Film Festival

We weren’t the only ones highly entertained by that viral clip of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s chemistry on full display at Venice Film Festival.

Fans lost it Saturday when Chastain and Oscar revealed on the red carpet exactly why they were cast as a couple in HBO’s new Ingmar Bergman adaptation, “Scenes From a Marriage,” which premiered at the fest. Chastain, wearing a sparkling red gown, and Isaac, in a classic black tux, gazed into each other’s eyes, embraced and shared an eyebrow-raising kiss.

But things really took off when Isaac smooched the inside of Chastain’s arm, an intimate moment captured in a sexy, slow-motion clip that’s owning social media.

Comparisons to Gomez and Morticia Addams flew, and Chastain playfully responded on Sunday by tweeting a black-and-white image of “The Addams Family” couple similarly engaged. “Sept 12th,” she wrote, the date “Scenes From a Marriage” debuts on HBO and HBO Max, adding a purple emoji with horns, signifying trouble. Isaac voiced Gomez opposite Charlene Theron’s Morticia in the 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie.

“We were all blessed to learn no one will ever look at us the way oscar isaac looks at jessica chastain,” AJ+ journalist Sana Saeed wrote.

“Interesting choice to award the golden lion to that slow mo getty images clip of oscar isaac kissing jessica chastain's arm but i respect it,” Little White Lies editor Hannah Strong tweeted.

"I’ll never not be bitter we aren’t getting a live action addams family starring oscar isaac and jessica chastain,” Kay Taylor Rea wrote.

Were fans punked? Like Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s teasing appearances before “A Star Is Born” (which culminated in a famous side-by-side performance of "Shallow" on the Oscars), the two made a convincing case. Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, who are both married and have children, have been friends since they were students at the Juilliard School in Manhattan.

If they were, there were no complaints.

“I dig the ppl policing the Isaac-Chastain clip like ‘look, this is staged,’ “ wrote Film Intuition critics Jen Johans. “Absolutely, yes, but guess what? You can't fake chemistry & if you're unresponsive to sensuality, heat, or flirtation, maybe don't advertise that.”

I dig the ppl policing the Isaac-Chastain clip like "look, this is staged; they're old classmates & friends & he's married."



"OSCAR ISAAC AND JESSICA CHASTAIN CUTEST BESTIES ON THE RED CARPET IT’S TRUE,” tweeted “above average oscar Isaac enjoyer” @filmsbyanya.

The longtime pals previously played a couple in the 2014 film "A Most Violent Year.”

"I can't remember the first time we met. It wasn't like this magic moment of, 'Who is that man?' " Chastain told USA TODAY during an interview with Isaac, but she recalled, “I have a video, in some storage unit somewhere, of he and I sitting on this bench and talking to each other. I had a huge flower in my hair and black lipstick on."

She spoke of how their friendship fueled their casting.

"You have a group of people you want to work with, whom you love,” Chastain said. “You have a history, you don't have to get to know each other, you can say what you want."

