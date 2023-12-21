Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard Film ‘Memory’ Sets U.K., Ireland Distribution With Bohemia Media – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

Bohemia Media will release “Memory” across U.K. and Ireland cinemas from Feb. 9, 2024. Written and directed by Michel Franco (“Sundown,” “New Order,”) “Memory” stars Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard. It premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival where Sarsgaard won best actor.

“Memory” follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker who leads a simple and structured life revolving around her daughter, her job and her AA meetings. This is disrupted when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their encounter profoundly impacts both of them as they open the door to the past.

The cast also includes Merritt Wever, Brooke Timber, Elsie Fisher, Josh Charles and Jessica Harper.

The film is produced by Franco, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery. It is a Teorema Production in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, in association with Screen Capital/Screen One, MUBI and Case Study Films. It commences its U.S. theatrical release on Dec. 22 through Ketchup Entertainment.

Founders of Bohemia Media, Phil Hunt and Lucy Fenton said: “We are delighted to be sharing this superbly acted and compassionately told story, by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco. Exploring the vulnerability of our memories and the desire for human connection in spite of traumatic history, ‘Memory’ is a welcome addition to our slate of films which share experiences from underrepresented and marginalized voices.”

The BBC has appointed Steve Lai as chief presenter in Singapore on news channel BBC News, where he will host the broadcaster’s flagship Asia morning programs, “Newsday” and “Asia Business Report,” as well as reporting on-location, including the upcoming elections in Taiwan.

Lai joins from Channel NewsAsia, where he was co-host of the morning news program and an anchor of special event programs. He helmed coverage of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the 2018 Trump-Kim summit.

