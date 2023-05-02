Jessica Chastain Looks Unrecognizable with Platinum Blonde Hair at the Met Gala

Stars went all out for the Met Gala 2023 "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" theme—so much so Jessica Chastain literally became him.

The Interstellar star was so dedicated to her transformation that she traded in her signature red hair shade for a bright bright, platinum—Karl Lagerfeld-inspired—hue instead. Chastain, who completed the look with dramatic black sunglasses, looked practically unrecognizable on the star-studded red-carpet as a result.

Chastain's hairstyle was created by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products and brushes to style the star's newly-dyed hair. As for Chastain's ensemble? She wore a gorgeous Gucci gown, paired with dramatic mesh gloves.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So, is Chastain's red-to-blonde transformation just a one night thing? Or is this permanent? Because we're kind of loving this blonde era.

