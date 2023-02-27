Jessica Chastain Laughs Off SAG Awards Fall After Taking A Tumble During Ceremony

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 SAG Awards

Last week marked a decade since Jennifer Lawrence famously fell over on her way to collect her Oscar, and it seemed Jessica Chastain was feeling a bit nostalgic at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, it was revealed that the Zero Dark Thirty star was the recipient of a SAG Award for her performance in the drama George & Tammy, based on the life of country music icon Tammy Wynette.

Unfortunately for Jessica, her bright pink dress proved to be troublesome as she made her way onto the stage, leading her to fall over as she climbed the stairs.

It wasn’t all bad, though, as Courtney B Vance and Paul Mescal were both at hand to help her out in the moment.

As she told People magazine after the event: “I’m a little embarrassed that I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up, so that wasn’t so bad.”

Posting a clip of her acceptance speech on Twitter the following morning, Jessica joked: “The shock of last night really swept me off my feet!”

“To my fellow SAG members, THANK YOU,” she added. “It means so much to be recognized by you. I am honoured to be able to bring the story of George & Tammy to you. I loved playing Tammy Wynette.”

The shock of last night really swept me off my feet! 😅 To my fellow SAG members, THANK YOU. It means so much to be recognized by you. I am honored to be able to bring the story of #GeorgeAndTammy to you. I loved playing Tammy Wynette. pic.twitter.com/4sN5MvLzQI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner at this year’s SAG Awards, triumphing in four categories, including historic wins for cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Meanwhile, when it came to the TV categories, The White Lotus emerged victorious, as did its star Jennifer Coolidge.

